Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

