Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,963 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,637.50. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

View Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.