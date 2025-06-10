Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.30 and its 200-day moving average is $502.02. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

