Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 9th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.9% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $178.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

