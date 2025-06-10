Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
EMR stock opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.
In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
