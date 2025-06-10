Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts RCUS FY2026 Earnings

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.93) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCUS. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 470,755 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

