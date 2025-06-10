Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on SPRY FY2026 Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SPRY stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,543.30. The trade was a 53.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent L. Saunders sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,971 shares of company stock worth $4,621,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

