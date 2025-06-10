Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates SHLS FY2026 Earnings

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $852.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 517,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

