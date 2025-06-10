FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 3.0% increase from FNB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.99.
FNB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:FBIP opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. FNB Bancorp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $77.77.
About FNB Bancorp
