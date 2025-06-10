F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Beatrice Hollond Acquires 90 Shares

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($14.85) per share, with a total value of £986.40 ($1,336.77).
Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 9th, Beatrice Hollond purchased 92 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,078 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £991.76 ($1,344.03).
F&C Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2%
F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.91) on Tuesday. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 900.75 ($12.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,202.67 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,049.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,107.31.
F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 0.44%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 7.77%.
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we’re the oldest investment trust in the world.
F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero.
The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.
