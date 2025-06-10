Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,658 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 20.2%

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

