Range Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12,307.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HLF opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,284.75. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,143 shares of company stock valued at $90,973. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

