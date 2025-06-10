Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,865 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $431,018.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,539.64. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 25th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $288,377.31.

On Monday, April 7th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03.

On Thursday, March 20th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $253,786.08.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

