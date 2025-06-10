Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $906.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.60.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

