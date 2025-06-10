Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.