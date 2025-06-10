Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.