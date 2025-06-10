Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,446,000 after buying an additional 37,296,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,888,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,349,000 after acquiring an additional 295,184 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,228 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

