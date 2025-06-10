Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $2.62 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 278.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 110.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ST stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

