OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 29,609 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,117,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.8%

APTV stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.