OLD National Bancorp IN Has $462,000 Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,443.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance
NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $131.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
