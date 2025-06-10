Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after purchasing an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,184,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,543 shares of company stock worth $8,375,072 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $526.15 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.52 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.38 and a 200-day moving average of $539.01. The company has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

