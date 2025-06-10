Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.94 and a beta of 0.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $63,692.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,871.68. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $250,413.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,899,600.83. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.