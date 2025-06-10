Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $282,000 Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWG. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE NWG opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

