Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Sells 719 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $530.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.30 and its 200 day moving average is $502.02. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

