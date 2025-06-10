IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.01% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 455,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 121,932 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 336,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,230.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 260,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 179,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter.

PSQ opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

