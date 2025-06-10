Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $629.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

