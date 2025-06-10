First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 122.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

