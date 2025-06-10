abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.37 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 312.21 ($4.23). abrdn Asia Focus shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.20), with a volume of 122,396 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £468.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.55.

abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 2.55 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. abrdn Asia Focus had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 66.01%.

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

