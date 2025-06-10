Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.65 and traded as high as C$46.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$45.77, with a volume of 303,790 shares changing hands.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.64.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.
