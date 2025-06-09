Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $170.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

