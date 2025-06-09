Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys 2,282 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.27. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

