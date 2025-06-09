Fenimore Asset Management Inc Has $15.64 Million Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 931,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 103,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 838.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 157,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $274,557.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,686.80. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.39. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

