Fenimore Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,673 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owned 0.26% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $60,169,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $27,825,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,545.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 393,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 369,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 324,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 250,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 2.1%

HOMB opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.