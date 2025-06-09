Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$182.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares set a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$183.75.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$174.72. 644,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,072. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$166.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$140.53 and a 12-month high of C$180.45.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total transaction of C$3,254,042.89. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total transaction of C$49,862.12. Insiders sold a total of 62,330 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,755 over the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.