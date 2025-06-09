Objectivity Squared LLC Acquires 4,124 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 8.3% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Objectivity Squared LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $91.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

