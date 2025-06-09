IMC Chicago LLC Invests $15.53 Million in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.44% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of UPRO opened at $83.53 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.