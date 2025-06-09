Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 11,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

