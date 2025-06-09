BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.50% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4,225.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

MUA opened at $10.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

