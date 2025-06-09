Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 154,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

