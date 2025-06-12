Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $34.87 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

