Bank of New Hampshire Sells 5,859 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $235.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.90. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.51.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

