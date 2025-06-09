iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lessened by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $191.34 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

