Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

AROC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. Archrock has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 164.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 217.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 119.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

