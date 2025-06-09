Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 192.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.26 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.