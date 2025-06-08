Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $18.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRVI. Raymond James raised Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,599.54. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.59. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

