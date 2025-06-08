Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,317,582,000 after buying an additional 106,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,409,000 after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,826,000 after buying an additional 165,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $120.97 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

