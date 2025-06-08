Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 125,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

