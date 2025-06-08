8,009 Shares in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 339,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPRN opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,270. This represents a 0.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,035 shares of company stock worth $247,639 and have sold 1,933 shares worth $61,541. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

