Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $461,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

