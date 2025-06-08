Boris De Vries Sells 1,500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Boris De Vries sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$241.96, for a total transaction of C$362,932.65.
Boris De Vries also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Boris De Vries sold 2,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$221.47, for a total transaction of C$442,940.00.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
TSE:FNV opened at C$228.99 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$156.31 and a one year high of C$245.55. The company has a market cap of C$31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$229.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$203.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
